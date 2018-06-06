Malcolm Jenkins To Donald Trump: 'You Aren't Listening'

Malcolm Jenkins to Donald Trump, 'You Aren't Listening'

Breaking News

Malcolm Jenkins wants people like Donald Trump to know what the national anthem demonstrations were really about ... so he spelled it out in the Eagles' locker room today -- using signs.

He didn't speak a word to reporters -- instead, Jenkins flipped through a series of handwritted signs he made ... clearly trying to get his point across to critics like POTUS.

Here are a few examples ...

"You aren't listening"

"More than 60% of people in prison are people of color"

"Nearly 200,000 juveniles enter the adult criminal system each year, most for non-violent crimes"

"Chris Long gave his entire year's salary to educational initiatives"

"Colin Kaepernick gave $1 million to charity"

"Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Matt Slater and Johnson Bademosi lobbied to raise the age from 7 to 12 entering the criminal justice system"

While Jenkins elected to stay silent, Eagles head coach Doug Pederson spoke with reporters Wednesday morning ... saying he was "looking forward to" the visit.