Female Football Player Demands Penalty For Boob Pull, 'Could You See My Tit?!'

A female football player got her boob straight-up YANKED in an LFL game ... and was HEATED when she didn't get a penalty called for it.
It all went down last month in a May 11 matchup between the Chicago Bliss and the Los Angeles Temptation -- when Bliss safety Alli Alberts had her boob, um, held while she tried to make a tackle.
Her ensuing gripe with refs was unlike anything you've ever heard on a football field before.
"Hey! Did you not see her grab my tit?! Did you not see her grab my tit?! Did you not see my tit out?!"
The ref tries to explain to her the difficulty of making such a call when she blatantly asks, "Could you see my tit?!"
His reaction is priceless ... but no flag was thrown.
Alberts and Chicago ultimately ended up with the last laugh, winning the game 34-18 ... and as far as we know, Alli's boob's gonna be OK.