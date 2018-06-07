Lil Scrappy Car Accident Caught on Video, 911 Call Released

Lil Scrappy's car crash this past weekend was caught on camera ... and, judging by the footage, the rapper is lucky to be alive.
TMZ obtained surveillance footage of Scrappy's white Mercedes veering off the road in Aventura, FL, near Miami, and slamming into a utility pole ... grille first. Based on the clip, it's unclear what exactly caused Scrappy -- who cops listed as the driver -- to crash.
Witnesses were quick to dial 911 too, and you can tell they were gravely concerned for Scrappy and his friend, Ca$ino Roulette, by the nature of the frantic call. Luckily, Aventura PD was quick to respond to the scene, as noted in the audio.
As we reported ... Scrappy and his friend were hospitalized as a result of their injuries. The 'Love & Hip Hop' star also avoided any criminal charges in the matter. He blamed the crash on sleep deprivation.
As for the Mercedes ... say goodbye to that thing.