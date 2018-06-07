Maury Hey, Drake, Come On My Show To Find Out If ... You Are The Father

Maury Povich Invites Drake On His Show To Prove Praternity

Maury Povich just extended a red carpet invite to Drake to come on his show, take a paternity test and prove once and for all if he's got a kid. 

We got Maury at LAX Thursday, and to say he's eager to have Drake come on his show and take a DNA test that proves his paternity would be an understatement.

Maury says he's offered his expertise to other rappers in the past, most recently a lie detector test to Cardi B and Offset who went through a rough patch shortly before she announced she's pregnant.

It's actually not a bad call for Drake. Many feel Drizzy took the L by staying silent after Pusha T allegedly beat him to the punch and hinted he had a son with porn star Sophie Brussaux on his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

It'd make an excellent music video too.