Terrell Owens Declines Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Invitation

Terrell Owens To Hall Of Fame: I'm Not Coming to My Induction!

Shocking statement from Terrell Owens ... who says he has officially TURNED DOWN his invitation to attend his Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Owens says he will NOT go to Canton, Ohio for the ceremony in August -- instead, he will "celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

T.O. did not explain the reason behind his decision -- he did, however, praise the NFL and the H.O.F.

"While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton."

"I have already shared this information with the Hall. After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere. At a later date, I will announce where and when I will celebrate my induction."

"I would also like to thank the San Francisco 49ers, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals for the time I was granted with each organization. I am thankful for the relationships forged and the lessons learned while part of each team."

"I wish to congratulate all past, current and future inductees. It is quite an honor to be part of such elite company. This honor is something that I will cherish forever."

