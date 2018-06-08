Anthony Bourdain Everything Seemed Good with GF ... Until This Week

Anthony Bourdain and GF Asia Argento Seemed Close Until This Week

Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento seemed as tight as ever just last week ... but it appears something changed within the last few days.

Asia, an Italian actress and director, also worked on Bourdain's show, 'Parts Unknown.' They were on a shoot together in Hong Kong that wrapped just about a week ago. Anthony posted a pic of the crew, including Asia, who was sitting right next to him.

The week before that, they were together in Florence, Italy ... and still looked very happy and romantic.

Here's where things get murky. We know Anthony was shooting his show in France this week -- he'd been there for at least 4 days. However, Asia was seen back in Rome, strolling around with a French reporter named Hugo Clément. There were photos of them holding hands and hugging, but the Italian photographer who shot the pics pulled them off the market on the heels of Anthony's death.

It's unclear if Anthony and Asia had broken up. If they did, there was no public announcement. Their last public appearance together at an event was back in April in NYC.

Anthony and Asia started dating in early 2017, and he supported her when she went public with rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein -- saying, "I am proud and honored to know you. You just did the hardest thing in the world."