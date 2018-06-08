Lenny Dykstra's Uber Driver Charged with False Imprisonment Over Ride with MLB Star

Lenny Dykstra Uber Driver In Trouble with Cops ... Over Ride with MLB Star

Exclusive Details

Lenny Dykstra claims he was essentially kidnapped by an erratic Uber driver -- and now, we've learned prosecutors have hit the driver with a criminal charge.

The night in question (May 23) is the same evening Dykstra was arrested in NJ for allegedly threatening to shoot the driver when cops say they also found Dykstra in possession of weed, cocaine and ecstasy.

The driver had claimed Lenny asked to change destinations in the middle of the ride and when the driver refused, Lenny flipped out and threatened to shoot him.

But, Dykstra says that's B.S. -- admitting he did ask to change locations, but it was the DRIVER who flipped out ... locking the doors and driving 100 mph in the wrong direction.

Dykstra says the driver eventually pulled up in front of a police station -- where Lenny claims the driver lied to cops about what really happened.

Cops investigated and according to court documents, the driver has been hit with 1 count of false imprisonment.

Lenny says he was afraid for his life and called 911 several times from the back seat. Lenny says when the driver realized he was talking with police, the driver freaked out even more.

Dykstra's charges have not been dropped -- but now, it seems both the driver and the passenger could go down together in what may be considered as one of the most bizarre Uber rides ever.