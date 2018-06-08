Milwaukee Brewers Kill 'Dumb and Dumber' Skit 'Triple Stamp a Double Stamp?!'

Milwaukee Brewers Pitchers Crush 'Dumb and Dumber' Skit

Breaking News

Wanna hear the most annoying sound in the world?

Good, because a bunch of Milwaukee Brewers pitchers just recreated that famous "Dumb and Dumber" scene ... and it's actually pretty good.

Brent Suter (Harry), Josh Hader (Joe) and Jeremy Jeffress (Lloyd) reenacted the famous "Dumb and Dumber" scene to help the squad promote mini-replica bullpen cars ... and it's hilarious.

Suter is pretty great doing Jim Carrey's part in the 1994 flick ... especially since he was only FIVE when the movie came out!