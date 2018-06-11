Meek Mill Pops Wheelie On Summer Jam Stage

Meek Mill I'm Back Popping Wheelies!!! This Time It's Onstage

Meek Mill's learned a valuable lesson about popping wheelies ... instead of the street, he did it onstage for a super dope concert entrance Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Meek was one of the performers at this year's Hot 97's Summer Jam and started his act by riding in on an ATV, rocking his motocross gear before launching into his first song.

If you forgot -- and we're guessing Meek hasn't -- poppin' a wheelie is part of what landed the rapper in prison last November. He was busted for doing it illegally on an NYC street last summer.

Meek was arrested for reckless driving and, since he was on probation at the time, was later thrown in the slammer where he remained until April.

So, yeah ... keep it onstage, Meek.