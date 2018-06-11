Nick Jonas Brings Priyanka to Meet the Fam!

Nick Jonas Introduces Priyanka Chopra to the Family at a Wedding

Whatever Nick Jonas has going with Priyanka Chopra appears to be the real deal, because she was his date for a wedding, and not just any wedding -- it was a family affair.

The youngest JoBro and Priyanka were arm-in-arm at his cousin's wedding near Atlantic City over the weekend. She was draped in a gold dress, and Nick was suited and booted ... but no socks with his white sneakers. So chic.

While they haven't made any official announcement ... all the "new couple" signs are there. They even traveled together for the wedding -- we got shots of them arriving at JFK airport.

We're told Nick introduced Priyanka to his older brother, Kevin, and his wife, Danielle. Yeah, ya know it's beyond just banging when family meet-and-greets are going down.

As for whether she met Nick's parents ... no Focking clue.