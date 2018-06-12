Blac Chyna I'm Not Pregnant, Just Bloated

Blac Chyna Is Not Pregnant, Just Bloated

EXCLUSIVE

Blac Chyna ﻿doesn't have another bun in the oven, despite a photo that surfaced making some fans think otherwise.

Chyna attended her son, King's kindergarten graduation on Friday wearing a tight pink dress ... prompting people on social media to point out what they swore was a baby bump -- but sources close to Chyna tell us fans got it twisted.

We're told she's absolutely not pregnant, and you can blame the "bump" on the fact Chyna was just bloated.

♥️ A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 28, 2018 at 8:24pm PDT

Chyna has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend, YBN Almighty Jay, so many naturally thought she might've gotten knocked up. After all, she does have two kids with her previous partners -- Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Our source says, in this case, the third time is NOT a charm. Not yet, anyway.