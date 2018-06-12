Blac Chyna Is Not Pregnant, Just Bloated

Blac Chyna I'm Not Pregnant, Just Bloated

6/12/2018 12:50 AM PDT

Blac Chyna ﻿doesn't have another bun in the oven, despite a photo that surfaced making some fans think otherwise.

Chyna attended her son, King's kindergarten graduation on Friday wearing a tight pink dress ... prompting people on social media to point out what they swore was a baby bump -- but sources close to Chyna tell us fans got it twisted. 

We're told she's absolutely not pregnant, and you can blame the "bump" on the fact Chyna was just bloated.

Chyna has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriendYBN Almighty Jay, so many naturally thought she might've gotten knocked up. After all, she does have two kids with her previous partners -- Tyga and Rob Kardashian

Our source says, in this case, the third time is NOT a charm. Not yet, anyway.