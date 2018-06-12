Angelina Jolie Judge Says Let Brad In with the Kids ... Or Lose Physical Custody

Angelina Jolie Could Lose Physical Custody of Kids to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is dangerously close to losing primary physical custody of her and Brad Pitt's six children if she doesn't switch up the how she lets the kids interact with dad.

According to a new report, the judge in the couple's divorce case believes it's "harmful" to the children if Angelina continues to restrict access to Brad.

The judge has even laid down a strict new cell phone policy -- Brad will now be able to call and text each child at will -- without Angelina monitoring the convos.

The report details a new custody schedule for the summer too. Brad will see his kids in London for 10 days in early to mid-June, where he can hang with 1 or 2 of 'em at a time for four hours a day. In late June, he'll get 10 hours a day ... and from early to mid-July he'll get the kids for 4 consecutive days. In late July, they'll be with him in L.A. for about a week.

A child psychologist has to be present while Brad visits the kids in London -- where Angelina is renting a house right now -- and has to make arrangements to have them see their doctors while in CA. When they're across the pond with dad, Jolie can only call once a day.

As for 16-year-old Maddox, he'll get to decide on his own how much time he wants to spend with dad.