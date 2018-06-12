Greg Hardy Knocks Out Austen Lane in Stunning UFC Fight

Greg Hardy Gets Brutal 1st Round KO In First UFC Fight

Greg Hardy made one hell of an impression on Dana White -- knocking out his opponent 57 seconds into his UFC Contender Series fight.

Greg Hardy just knocked the living hell out of this dude in his first fight pic.twitter.com/tpfnlzTV3u — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 13, 2018

Hardy was matched up against another former NFL lineman Austen Lane Tuesday night -- and the winner gets an opportunity to earn a UFC contract ... if White feels like the fighter has earned it.

Hardy -- who was undefeated in his previous 3 amateur MMA fights -- hit the Octagon like a violent tornado ... and rocked Lane -- who was 2-0 with 2 KOs in his previous pro fights -- with a couple of devastating haymakers.

Lane went down ... and the ref called it immediately for Hardy.

Dana White has previously told TMZ Sports he feels Hardy deserves a second chance -- the question now is ... will he get a UFC contract as part of it?