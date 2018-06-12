TMZ

Greg Hardy Gets Brutal 1st Round KO In First UFC Fight

6/12/2018 6:33 PM PDT

Greg Hardy Knocks Out Austen Lane in Stunning UFC Fight

Breaking News

Greg Hardy made one hell of an impression on Dana White -- knocking out his opponent 57 seconds into his UFC Contender Series fight.

Hardy was matched up against another former NFL lineman Austen Lane Tuesday night -- and the winner gets an opportunity to earn a UFC contract ... if White feels like the fighter has earned it.

Hardy -- who was undefeated in his previous 3 amateur MMA fights -- hit the Octagon like a violent tornado ... and rocked Lane -- who was 2-0 with 2 KOs in his previous pro fights -- with a couple of devastating haymakers.

Lane went down ... and the ref called it immediately for Hardy.

Dana White has previously told TMZ Sports he feels Hardy deserves a second chance -- the question now is ... will he get a UFC contract as part of it?

