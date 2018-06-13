Farrah Abraham Yelled 'Go F*** Yourself' to Cops Before Bev Hills Arrest

Farrah Abraham Taunted Bev Hills Cops... 'Go F**k Yourself!!!'

Farrah Abraham lit into the cops who arrested her at The Beverly Hills Hotel, but her tone changed dramatically when they hauled her off in a police cruiser -- and it's all on video.

The former 'Teen Mom' and 'Backdoor Teen Mom' star got belligerent while sitting outside the hotel talking to police. In this video, obtained by TMZ, she repeatedly yells, "Go f**k yourself" to the officers surrounding her.

Farrah's combative tirade continued when one officer took her wallet. She insisted she hadn't struck or injured anyone at the hotel ... so there was no need to arrest her. Obviously, cops didn't buy that and hauled her away, and that's when she turned on the waterworks ... sobbing and yelling, "I'm not resisting!"

We broke the story ... Abraham was arrested for allegedly striking a hotel security guard after he asked her to leave because she'd gotten into an altercation with some guests. Officers noted she appeared intoxicated.

Farrah was booked at 1:48 AM for battery and trespassing. As of now, she's still being held on $500 bail.