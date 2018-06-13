Kareem Hunt 911 Call From Alleged Violent Incident

Kareem Hunt Frantic 911 Call ... From Alleged Violent Incident

TMZ Sports has obtained the 911 call made by the woman who claimed Kareem Hunt shoved her at his apartment ... telling the operator, "I was assaulted and I need help."

Back in February, cops in Cleveland were called to Hunt's residence by a 19-year-old woman who said the Pro Bowl RB roughed her up.

"I was assaulted and I need help."

The operator asks the woman who assaulted her, and she responds ... "I think his first name is Kareem."

She goes on to say he's a 5'10" black male with a medium to heavy build.

As for Hunt's side ... he VEHEMENTLY denied touching the woman, and his friends told cops she was actually the one to go crazy after he asked her to leave his place ... with her screaming "F**k you, n*****!"

When cops got to the scene, they weren't able to determine that anyone had been assaulted, so no arrests were made.