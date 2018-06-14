Maxim Hot 100 J Lo, Kim K and Hailey Baldwin Join Melania Trump On List

J Lo, Kim Kardashian and Hailey Baldwin Join Melania Trump On Maxim Hot 100 List

What do Cardi B and Hailey Baldwin have in common with Melania Trump, Kim Kardashian and J Lo? If you're thinking a hot ass ... you're close because they've all landed on 2018's Maxim Hot 100 list.

This year's annual list covers a lot of ground .... there's models (Gigi, Bella), pop stars (Demi, Ciara, Beyonce), actresses (Scarlett, Margot, Gal), funny gals (Chrissy and Issa Rae), Kardashians (Khloe and Kendall too) and a Duchess. Some of the ladies of the First Family made it on there as well.

Kate Upton scored the cover and there's a big party in L.A. in July to celebrate. Hot ticket for sure, since many of the babes on the list will be there.