Logan Paul Files Restraining Against Home Intruder

Logan Paul has filed a restraining order against the man who broke into his home in February.
Paul filed docs in Los Angeles Friday asking a judge for protection against Tahj Deondre Speight.
TMZ broke the story ... Paul found Speight asleep on his couch and charging his phone in his living room. Logan made a citizen's arrest until cops came ... Speight was convicted of aggravated trespassing and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars and 2 years' probation.
Sources close to Logan tell us Speight has continued to harass him ... approaching him in public and at events.
