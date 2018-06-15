Logan Paul Files Restraining Order Against Home Intruder

Logan Paul Files Restraining Against Home Intruder

EXCLUSIVE

Logan Paul has filed a restraining order against the man who broke into his home in February.

Paul filed docs in Los Angeles Friday asking a judge for protection against Tahj Deondre Speight.

TMZ broke the story ... Paul found Speight asleep on his couch and charging his phone in his living room. Logan made a citizen's arrest until cops came ... Speight was convicted of aggravated trespassing and was sentenced to 30 days behind bars and 2 years' probation.

Sources close to Logan tell us Speight has continued to harass him ... approaching him in public and at events.

Story developing ...