Rich the Kid Hospitalized After Home Invasion

Rich the Kid Hospitalized After Getting Attacked & Robbed In Home Invasion

Rich the Kid was﻿ attacked and robbed at gun point in Los Angeles ... and the beatdown was so severe, it landed him in the hospital.

Sources close to the rapper tell us he was at his girlfriend Tori Brixx's home Thursday night when two masked men entered demanding cash and jewelry. We're told Rich tried to fight them off, and that three more men came into the home brandishing guns ... Rich was pistol-whipped during the struggle.

Our sources say the men continued to beat on Rich, and got away with a significant amount of cash and jewelry. We've confirmed the rapper was admitted to a hospital for treatment. A photo of him in a hospital bed popped up on his IG page this morning.

We're told the cops were called after the attack, but we've yet to confirm a report was taken with any law enforcement agencies.

Rich's team believes the attack was an inside job.

Story developing ...