LeBron James Gets Own Weed Strain, Courtesy Of The Game

The Game has created a brand new strain of marijuana -- obviously named after LeBron James -- and he's hoping it helps convince the NBA superstar to sign with the Lakers.

It's called "'LA' Bron James -- and created by Game's marijuana company, "Trees By Game" -- and the rapper says there's a very specific reason why he developed this strain.

"[It's] a strain inspired by my city & them trying to bring King James to the LAKESHOW."

FYI, Game is from Los Angeles -- and he's a die-hard fan of the Purple & Gold (and green too).

For the record, Game -- just like the Warriors -- has already smoked James. He liked it.

LeBron will obviously see a TON of recruiting pitches over the next few months -- this might be the most creative!