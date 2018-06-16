Chris Hardwick Cut from Kaaboo Festival After Chloe Dykstra's Sexual Abuse Claim

Chris Hardwick Dropped from Kaaboo Festival After Ex Girlfriend's Sexual Abuse Claim

Chris Hardwick is losing another gig in the wake of his ex girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, claiming he emotionally and sexually abused her.

The Kaaboo Festival in Del Mar, CA says it's pulled Hardwick out of the lineup for this year. The annual music and comedy event doesn't go down until September, but organizers already made up their mind -- Hardwick will not perform his comedy routine, and a replacement act is TBA.

As we reported ... Nerdist scrubbed all of Hardwick's content on Friday, hours after Chloe posted an emotionally charged essay with details of the alleged abuse. She claims Hardwick forced her to have sex and made her live under strict rules.

However, Chris denies ever sexually assaulting her, and adds they only broke up because she cheated on him.