Knicks Star Kristaps Porzingis Nursing Injured ACL with Hot Bikini Babe

Rest easy Knicks fans ... Kristaps Porzingis' torn ACL is healing just fine, thanks to some expert medical attention from a smoke show blonde in a lab coat -- and by lab coat, we mean bikini.

The NBA star is yacht partying this weekend with a mystery chick off the coast of Ibiza. Porzingy's ACL injury could reportedly keep him off the court for the first 2 months of next season -- but maybe these pics are good sign he could be back sooner.

Dr. Two Piece is giving him the thumbs up. How bad could it be? Not to mention, he's even feeling good enough for a leap into the ocean!

For reals though ... KP has been rehabbing his knee in Spain with Real Madrid's actual medical staff.

Interesting timing for his yacht party. There's buzz about a possible trade of Porzingis to the Spurs for Kawhi Leonard -- which means Greg Popovich is gonna LOVE these pics.