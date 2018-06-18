Talent Agent Tyler Grasham Skates Charges in Last Sexual Assault Case

Talent Agent Tyler Grasham Dodges Sexual Assault Charges

EXCLUSIVE

Talent agent Tyler Grasham will not face any charges in his sexual assault case being reviewed by the L.A. City Attorney's Office ... TMZ has learned.

We broke the story ... the L.A. County District Attorney's Office had already rejected 4 cases against Grasham citing insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations running out. But one of them -- by a man alleging Grasham stuck his hand down his pants in 2014 after meeting on Tinder -- was kicked to the City Attorney's Office for possible misdemeanor prosecution.

We've now learned the City Attorney's Office also rejected the case ... again citing that the statute of limitations had run out. Case closed.