'Riverdale' Star Charles Melton 'I'm Truly Sorry' For Fat-Shaming Rant

'Riverdale' Star Charles Melton Apologizes for Fat-Shaming Comments

Breaking News

"Riverdale" star Charles Melton is apologizing and blaming immaturity for some really heinous fat-shaming comments he made that have come back to haunt him.

Melton is addressing the now 6-year-old tweets that have gone viral after someone mined them out of his timeline. Low lights include, "Word of wisdom for the day...if your [sic] fat...don't look in the mirror" ... and "Don't tease fat kids, they already have enough on their plates."

Melton now says, "I'm truly sorry for making inconsiderate comments several years ago and apologize to anyone I hurt. What I posted and said was immature, offensive and inappropriate. I am ashamed of how I acted and there is no excuse for that behavior."

The actor was a total unknown back in 2012, which explains the tweets going unnoticed. His first acting gig didn't come until a "Glee" role in 2014.

He added, "I’m striving to do better and will use this experience to grow, helping others to understand how these types of statements are completely unacceptable.”