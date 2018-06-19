Urijah Faber Run Over In Asia Nearly Beats Driver's Ass!

Urijah Faber Run Over In Singapore, Nearly Beats Driver's Ass!

EXCLUSIVE

Urijah Faber's foot got bulldozed so hard by a car in Asia this week that he nearly whooped the driver's ass for hitting him!!

It all went down in Singapore -- where Faber's visiting for a UFC event ... when the MMA superstar stepped out into the road without looking and got straight-up run over!!

"It felt like an alligator like, bit my foot," Faber told TMZ Sports.

That wasn't even the worst part ...

Faber says after he was trucked -- the driver got aggressive ... so the UFC stud nearly threw hands!!

"He puts his hand on me, and he's like trying to calm me down, and told me, 'You shouldn't be standing in the street.' And I'm like, 'Dude, get your hand off me, bro.' I was about to lose it."

The funniest part ... Faber says the dude looked like the "asian Bob Marley!"

Cooler heads prevailed -- Faber realized it was probably his bad ... and the foot ended up being just fine.

So, bottom line -- look both ways before you cross the road, kids.