XXXTentacion Finishing Dream Home ... Just Before Murder

XXXTentacion Was Finishing Florida Dream Home Just Before Murder

EXCLUSIVE

XXXTentacion was putting the finishing touches on his dream home when he was shot and killed Monday ... something that was supposed to be a crowning moment of achievement.

XXX plunked down $1.4 million in November on the Parkland, Florida mansion located 15 minutes from the shooting. The nearly 6,000 square foot home has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and a pool on more than an acre of land.

Neighbors tell us construction crews had been working to complete the project, installing a security fence on the perimeter. XXX moved in recently and neighbors say he was quiet, but friendly.

TMZ broke the story, XXX was gunned down Monday in what the Broward County Sheriff's Office says appears to be an attempted robbery as he left a local motorcycle store.

So far, no arrests.