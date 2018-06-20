Jesse Williams Divorce Got Doubly Expensive $100,000 a Month in Child and Spousal Support

Jesse Williams Ordered to Pay $100,000 a Month in Spousal and Child Support

Jesse Williams' divorce just got WAY more expensive, because a judge has just doubled his monthly nut.

Jesse has been ordered to pay $50,000 a month in child support to estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. He had previously been ordered to pay over $50k a month in spousal ... that was upped from $33k.

Jesse and Aryn have 2 kids, and the boom was inevitably going to be lowered on Jesse in the child support department. His lawyers had argued the $50,000 a month in spousal support should cover child support expenses, but that's not the law. Courts separate child from spousal support.

According to court docs, Jesse pulls in $521,000 a month.

The support orders are temporary until the couple either reaches a final settlement or the court imposes a final order.