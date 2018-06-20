Nashville Predators' Austin Watson Arrested at Gas Station, Domestic Violence

NSH Predators' Austin Watson Arrested at Gas Station ... Domestic Violence

Breaking News

Nashville Predators forward Austin Watson was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault at a gas station in Tennessee ... TMZ Sports has learned.

The Franklin Police Dept. tells us ... 26-year-old Watson -- a 1st-round pick in the 2010 NHL Draft -- was arrested on Saturday at 7:20 PM outside of a Shell gas station.

Officials say Watson was charged with domestic assault. He is free on a $4,500 bond and due in court next week.

Details surrounding the incident are unclear -- but the Predators have already issued a statement saying, "We are still gathering facts and it is not appropriate for us to comment further at this time, but this is a matter that we are taking very seriously and will cooperate fully with the investigation by law enforcement."

"The Nashville Predators have and will continue to stand side by side with AMEND in the fight to end violence against women."

Watson is a pretty solid player for the Preds -- he scored 14 goals in 76 games during the 2017-18 season.