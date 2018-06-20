Peter Fonda Says Separate Melania from Barron, Then Maybe Trump Will Get It

Peter Fonda Rip Barron from Melania's Arms ... Get Trump's Attention!!!

Peter Fonda's so fired up about the children in detention camps he might have just crossed a dangerous line ... by suggesting Melania Trump should be separated from her child.

The Oscar winner said, "We should rip Barron Trump from his mother's arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if mother will stand up against the giant a**hole she is married to."

WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PEDOPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 20, 2018

He's clearly echoing the sentiment of millions of outraged Americans, but suggesting violence against the First Family will most likely land you on a list somewhere in D.C.

Fonda's on one, for sure. He also referred to Trump adviser, and reported mastermind of the detention camps, Stephen Miller, as "Stephen Goebbels Miller" ... and insinuated young girls in the camps are being harmed.

Don’t let the pedophile Stephen Goebbels Miller near those girls separated from their parents. Trump, Sessions, Nielsen, WHERE ARE THE GIRLS? Their health and safety are in your hands and WE ARE ALL WATCHING — Peter Henry Fonda (@iamfonda) June 19, 2018

Connecting Miller to Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels has pissed off some people ... since Miller is Jewish.

Fonda -- who's calling for 90 million Americans to protest in the streets this weekend -- is no longer the "Easy Rider." Not today.