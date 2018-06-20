Robert Herjavec Settles Lawsuits with Ex-GF ... Over Sexual Assault, Extortion Claims

'Shark Tank' Star Robert Herjavec Settles Lawsuits with Ex-Girlfriend

EXCLUSIVE

Robert Herjavec and his ex-gf are finally seeing eye to eye -- they're both walking away from the lawsuits they filed against each other ... his for extortion, and hers for sexual assault.

According to docs, Herjavec and Danielle Vasinova filed to dismiss their lawsuits ... due to a settlement. TMZ broke the stories ... Robert sued Danielle last year, claiming she was demanding $20 million in exchange for her silence about their sex lives.

A few hours later, she sued him, alleging the "Shark Tank" star had raped her while at an underground sex club in L.A. ... and also at home.

Both lawsuits have been dismissed with prejudice, meaning they can't be refiled. It's unclear if any money changed hands.