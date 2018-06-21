Paris Hilton Turns on Prez Trump, Disgusted by Kids in Detention Camps

Paris Hilton Keep Your Promise, Trump!!! Kids Need Their Families

Paris Hilton voted for President Trump, but she is calling him out for separating children from their families at the border -- and she's demanding her longtime family friend to do better.

Paris was leaving Delilah Wednesday night in WeHo when she went off on Trump, telling us ... "This is inhumane. NO child should be treated this way. I'm disgusted."

Her family and the Trumps have been tight all her life, and P proudly voted for him in 2016 -- but watch the clip ... sounds like she's ready to turn her back on him now.

Paris, who was leaving an event for her new boohoo collection, not only blasted Trump for his immigration policy ... she called for everyone to vote.