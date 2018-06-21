XXXTentacion Cops Have Arrest Warrants for 3 Suspects

3 Arrest Warrants Issued in XXXTentacion Murder

EXCLUSIVE

Cops believe 3 people were involved in the murder of XXXTentacion ... because TMZ has learned there are THREE arrest warrants issued in the case.

As we reported, Dedrick D. Williams was arrested Wednesday night in South Florida for first-degree murder of the 20-year-old rapper.

A court clerk tells TMZ, there are 2 other arrest warrants that have been signed by a judge. As far as we know, the 2 suspects have not been taken into custody ... yet.

TMZ broke the story ... XXX was gunned down in his car outside a motorcycle shop in Pompano Beach. We don't know if the killers had any connection to XXX or if it was a robbery. There are indications that it was the latter, because one of the killers stole XXX's Louis Vuitton bag.