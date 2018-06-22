Anthony Bourdain Had No Drugs in His System When He Died

Anthony Bourdain No Drugs in System at Time of Death

Anthony Bourdain had no narcotics in his system when he died ... this according to French investigators.

As we reported ... the beloved chef died by suicide earlier this month after he was found hanging in a hotel bathroom in France. It was initially unclear if he had ingested any narcotics before his suicide, but The New York Times says a French official has ruled that out.

The report says the only thing found in his body was a trace of a non-narcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose. Anthony was in a small village in France, filming his show, 'Parts Unknown,' when he was found dead. He was 61.