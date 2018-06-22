NFL's Brandon Browner Jailed for Domestic Battery

Ex-Seahawks Star Brandon Browner Arrested for Domestic Battery

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-Seattle Seahawks star Brandon Browner was arrested and convicted in a domestic battery case stemming from a May incident ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court docs, Browner was arrested in L.A. County on May 6, 2018 for battery and child endangerment. Details surrounding the incident are unclear.

But records show Browner pled no contest to the charges and was sentenced to probation.

Here's where things go from bad to worse ... sometime after the conviction, the court found Browner had violated his probation from a previous case -- and ordered him to serve 60 days in jail.

He was released after just 2 days due to overcrowding.

A rep for the L.A. Sheriff's Dept. tells us, "Anyone sentenced to 180 days or less for a non serious offense is immediately released due to continuing overcrowding."

It's just the latest in a string of legal issues for the former Pro Bowl cornerback who's been arrested several times ever since his career ended back in 2015.

We reached out to Browner for comment, but haven't heard back.