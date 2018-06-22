Clyde Drexler Says BIG3 Will Launch Guys Back to NBA

Clyde Drexler BIG3 Will Launch Guys Back to NBA

Clyde Drexler says the BIG3 league is packed with at least 12 dudes who have a real shot at NBA glory in 2018 ... telling TMZ Sports he expects his league to launch those guys back to The Association.

Drexler just took over as the commish of Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league and says he's been blown away by guys like Amare Stoudemire, DeShawn Stevenson and Andre Owens.

Ice Cube has previously said he hopes the BIG3 will be a pipeline for players to get back in the NBA -- and so far, the plan has worked ... with Xavier Silas signing a contract with the Boston Celtics after an impressive stint in the BIG3.

Tip-off for the 2018 BIG3 season starts tonight in Houston (and airs at 4:30 PM PT on FS1).