'Martin' Tisha Campbell-Martin My Estranged Hubby Hid Money During Our Marriage

'Martin' Star Tisha Campbell-Martin Wants Estranged Hubby Punished for Hiding Money

EXCLUSIVE

"Martin" star Tisha Campbell-Martin is accusing her estranged husband of hiding their money during their marriage ... and she wants him to pay for that.

Tisha filed new legal docs -- obtained by TMZ -- claiming Duane Martin was hiding and misappropriating money while they were married. It's unclear how much money she thinks he was hiding from her.

She's asking a judge to take action against Duane for stashing the cash.

TMZ broke the story ... she filed for divorce back in February after 20 years of marriage. They separated in December of 2016. She wants him to pay spousal support ...and she now wants to block the court's ability to award him spousal support.