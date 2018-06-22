Tom Brady Belts Out Songs With Gisele ... At U2 Concert!!

Tom Brady is TRASH when it comes to singing U2 songs -- and the video proof is pretty great!

TB12 and his wife, Gisele, hit up the U2 concert at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday -- apparently they're big fans -- and shouted along with the songs at the top of their lungs.

It's so bad, it's good.

You can hear Brady screech along with hits like "Vertigo" and "Pride (In The Name of Love)" -- and, when it comes to his singing voice, he's more Trevor Siemian than Tom Brady.

Gisele didn't seem to mind -- you can see her rocking out in the background, having a blast.

Tom and Gisele were in a private box away from the normies -- but, question, does Tom Brady have to pay for his tickets when goes to a concert in Boston?