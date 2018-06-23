Mac Miller Place Your Bids on G-Wagon From DUI Crash!!!

Mac Miller's G-Wagon in DUI Car Crash Up for Auction

The damages to the G-Wagon Mac Miller crashed will be someone else's problem ... once a winning bid's accepted at auction.

The whip's being auctioned off by the fine folks at Copart. The insurance company totaled the vehicle, because the repair cost exceeded its value.

The estimated retail value of the car is around $100k ... the top bid so far is just north of $12k. Buyer beware ... the car's got a few scratches, to say the least.

The auction runs through Wednesday.

TMZ broke the story ... Mac crashed and knocked over a utility pole back in May. He was arrested at his home for DUI and hit and run after admitting to driving drunk. So far, he has not been charged, but if he is and he's convicted ... it'll be Uber time.