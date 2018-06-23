Todd Gurley I Bench More Than Aaron Donald

Todd Gurley on Aaron Donald's Bench Press: I Lift Heavier!!

Todd Gurley was maybe the only human on the planet unimpressed by Aaron Donald's 495-pound bench press this week ... 'cause the running back says that's LIGHT WEIGHT for him.

Is he joking? Maybe (probably) ... but the clip's funny anyway.

The Rams star was leaving Craig's in West Hollywood this week when he told us 495 is easy work ... because he's been pushing up OVER 500 pounds!!

Again ... he's gotta be kidding, right?

FYI ... Todd weighs 227, Aaron checks in at 285.

By the way, the strongest NFL running back we've ever heard about is Napoleon Kaufman -- a gym freak who reportedly put up 500 pounds on the bench back in the day.

So, is it impossible that Gurley put up 5 bills? Maybe, maybe not ...