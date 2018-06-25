George Lopez Rips U.S. Soccer How Do You Like Being Kept Out?!

George Lopez just went off on Team USA soccer -- blasting the team for not qualifying for the World Cup.

But it's clear, George's beef is less about soccer ... and more about the way he feels Latinos are being mistreated in America.

"The U.S. is trying to keep Mexico out. Meanwhile, the United States can't even qualify for the World Cup."

"They're too busy pointing f*cking fingers to be looking to see where the ball's going."

Lopez added ... "The same people that are pointing the fingers are the same people that have Latinos come to their house every day and fix their meals, and change their kids, and clean their house and cut their grass, its hypocritical."

"You know what? I have the power to tell all of your nannies that while you're at work ... to take YOUR kids and see how you like it."