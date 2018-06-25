Rod Stewart Clowns Argentina for Pathetic World Cup Run

Rod Stewart Clowns Argetina ... For Pathetic World Cup

Wanna see Rod Stewart mock Argentina for sucking in the World Cup and then defend Sweden?

Great, you're gonna love this clip!

The singer -- who's a MASSIVE soccer fan -- hit up Delilah for dinner over the weekend, when he stopped to talk World Cup.

His big beef ... he thinks Sweden got screwed out of a penalty kick during the match with Germany on Saturday when Marcus Berg had a breakaway shot.

Germany's Jerome Boateng raced in and manhandled Berg -- right in the penalty box -- but somehow, no penalty was called, which really pissed off Fox Sports analyst Stuart Holden.

Clearly, Rod Stewart agrees -- saying, "I think Sweden were robbed of a penalty."

Germany ultimately got the victory -- and now Stewart thinks they've got a real shot.

But the best part of the clip ... we asked Rod what he thought of Argentina and he screamed out, "USELESS!!!!"