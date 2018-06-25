T.I. Welcomes Trae Young To ATL, Tells Him One Place Not To Go

T.I. ATL Advice For Trae Young ... STAY OUT THE BOOTY CLUB

T.I. is the King of Atlanta ... Trae Young is ATL's brand new basketball star ... so it's only right that the King bestow some words onto the kid, and he's using TMZ Sports as his royal messenger.

We got T.I. at LAX and asked him if he had any advice for the former Oklahoma star ... who's headed to hoop for ATL as a rookie for the Hawks.

Tip obliges us ... and tells our guy the one place Trae should steer clear of is Magic City ... one of the greatest shake joints of all time ... because the kid needs to concentrate on basketball.

Here's the thing ... we love T.I., but we're not sure he's right here. Not going as a matter of fact, it's kinda pointless to live in ATL and not visit this place and the places like it.

So, we're gonna say this ... Trae, test it out ... just not TOO often, and have fun while you're there, kid.