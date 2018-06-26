Dikembe Mutombo is Rooting for Brazil Over African Nations In World Cup

TMZ

Dikembe Mutombo Sorry, Africa ... VIVA BRAZIL!

6/26/2018 10:00 AM PDT

EXCLUSIVE

He's a living legend in Africa -- he was born there, he does a ton of charity work there ... but when it comes to the World Cup, Dikembe Mutombo says his #1 team is from ANOTHER continent. 

"My #1 team is still Brazil," Mutombo told TMZ Sports on his way out of Catch in West Hollywood. 

"If I have to pick a #2, I think I would go with Senegal & Nigeria. I got to cheer for my homeboys."

Mutombo was born in the Congo -- and has been a huge force in bringing his sport to Africa with "Basketball without Borders" and even built a hospital in Kinshasa through his foundation. 

But, despite all that, he likes Brazil -- and says he's rooting for the boys in green and yellow to take home the trophy. 

Everyone loves Neymar

