Klay Thompson LITTLE GIRL DESTROYS NBA STAR ... In Pop-A-Shot

Klay Thompson Destroyed By Little Girl In Pop-A-Shot in China

Breaking News

Klay Thompson took a break from celebrating his Warriors championship in China this week to get his ass whooped in Pop-A-Shot ... BY A BALLER-ASS LITTLE GIRL!!

The video is incredible ... a kid half of Klay's size hits shot after shot after shot -- while one of the NBA's greatest all-time shooters throws up bricks.

Unclear what the final score was ... but, at one point, it was 100 to 38.

Klay's college teammate at Wazzu appropriately captioned the video, "this girl is legend."

Don't feel bad for Klay ... it's about the only L he's taking in China this week -- check out the reception he gets from Chinese fans everywhere!!