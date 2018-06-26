Meek Mill No New Trial!!! Judge Brinkley Slams Door Again

Meek Mill Denied New Trial by Judge Brinkley

7:43 AM PT -- Meek's attorney, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ, "Judge Brinkley made clear during the hearing on June 18th that she had already decided the matter. We continue to believe that this miscarriage of justice will be corrected upon further review, and that the public’s confidence in the impartiality of the judicial system in Pennsylvania will be restored."

Meek Mill will NOT get a new trial -- Judge Genece Brinkley shut down his motion, despite prosecutors acknowledging he should get one.

Brinkley made her stunning ruling Monday, saying, "After an in-depth review of the record, court history, notes of testimony, and evidence submitted at the evidentiary hearing, this court hereby denies defendant's petition for PCRA relief as defendant failed to meet his burden of proof."

It's shocking because even the D.A. repeatedly stated Meek deserved a new trial due to the fact his arresting officer -- the sole witness in Meek's 2008 trial -- is at the center of a massive Philadelphia police corruption scandal.

In her ruling, the judge basically dismisses the notion the cop who arrested Meek, Officer Graham, is really dirty because the fellow officer who fingered him isn't credible. In other words, Graham can't be dirty because another dirty cop said he is. She also dismisses the fact Graham failed a polygraph test about pocketing money.

Judge Brinkley added ... even IF you believe Graham was a dirty cop, she believes it would NOT have changed the jury's guilty verdict in 2008.

You'll recall ... the PA Supreme Court released Meek on bail back in April, from his 2-4 year prison sentence, pending the hearing for a new trial.

If nothing else, Brinkley's been consistent, but it's a no-brainer -- Meek's team will appeal this latest ruling.