'Braxton Family Values' Goes on Indefinite Hiatus Due to Contract Disputes

"Braxton Family Values" is on an indefinite break after the sisters and their mother made a family decision -- no taping until they're paid what they're worth.

Sources connected to the show tell us the entire cast -- Tamar, Toni, Towanda, Traci, Trina and mom Evelyn -- was scheduled to shoot in Atlanta last week, but only Traci showed up ... so WE tv sent the crew home and pulled the plug on taping.

Our sources say the Braxton women are refusing to return to work until the network and Magical Elves production company renegotiate their contracts for the second half of season 6.

The major bones of contention, we're told -- the cast feels their wardrobe and travel stipends are so low it's laughable. They also want their salaries increased to an "appropriate" level.

We reached out to WE tv and Magical Elves ... no word back so far.