Donovan Mitchell I'm Over Rookie of the Year Loss ... The People Love Me!

6/27/2018 6:01 AM PDT

Donovan Mitchell Says He's Over 'Rookie of the Year' Loss

EXCLUSIVE

Donovan Mitchell tells TMZ Sports he "ain't worried" about losing Rookie of the Year to Ben Simmons -- and the reason he doesn't care? The fans love him anyway!!!

The Utah Jazz star got a hero's welcome before an appearance at the Adidas store in Beverly Hills on Tuesday -- the dude is like a frickin' rock star!!!

On the way in, we talked to Mitchell about the heated rivalry with Simmons for ROTY -- and he told us, "The media chose who they wanted to chose. And it's whatever."

He added, "I'm excited to be here. I've got all this support right here!"

Mitchell's right -- the scene is pandemonium ... in a good way.

