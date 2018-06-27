Floyd Mayweather: I Bought an $18 Million Watch!!!

Floyd Mayweather My New Watch Costs ... $18 MILLION!!!

Forget your Sanyo ... Floyd Mayweather says he just bought a brand new diamond watch -- WITH AN $18 MILLION PRICE TAG!!

"This my new timepiece, it's called 'The Billionaire Watch,'" Floyd says ... "If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch."

The watch is super famous -- made by Jacob & Co. back in 2015, it features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, each weighing up to 3 carats.

Jacob & Co. describes the watch as a unique piece that "truly epitomizes the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries."

"As the tourbillon caliber brings dynamism to its bejeweled enclosure, or the ballet of light of 260 carats of diamonds illuminates its exquisitely revealed heartbeat."

"The Billionaire is a dazzling representation of the courageous and rebellious Jacob & Co. spirit."

Floyd says he bought the watch from a Japanese jeweler named Tadashi Fukushima -- and says he'll never buy any jewelry from anyone else ever again.