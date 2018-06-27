Gabrielle Union Rocks String Bikini In Ibiza with Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union Bangin' Bikini Bod ... In Ibiza w/ D-Wade

Gabrielle Union looks UNREAL -- flaunting her insane physique during a beach trip to Ibiza with that guy she's married to ... and the photos are awesome!

The superstar actress and her man have been vacationing off the coast of Spain ... and the 45-year-old was turning heads all over the beach.

The trip looks super fun -- the Wades and some friends have been golfing, clubbing, eating, yachting and posing for selfies all over the city.

As for Dwyane Wade ... his outfit was cool. Funky shoes and a Euro-style onesie-lookin' thing.

Gabby looks better though ...

FYI, Dwyane Wade is currently on the Miami Heat, but he becomes a free agent in July. There are rumors he could retire ... but, judging by how much he loves Spain, maybe a stint in the European leagues before he hangs 'em up?