'Long Island Medium' Couple Moving Forward With Divorce

"Long Island Medium" star Theresa Caputo didn't see this one coming because ... months after separating from her husband, Larry, they're now living on opposite coasts while they move forward with their divorce.

We got Larry in Santa Monica on Tuesday where he told us that the couple, who had hoped for a reconciliation, are now living miles apart after a trial separation.

Larry says he's moved on with another woman after moving to the West Coast 9 months ago, but he still sounds hung up about his failed 28-year marriage.

As for Larry's future on the show, he can't predict what will happen ... but the outlook doesn't look good.