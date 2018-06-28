'Deadliest Catch' Captain Sig Hansen Sentenced in Uber Attack

Sig Hansen Uber Driver Attack Costs Him $343

"Deadliest Catch" star Sig Hansen caught a major break in his Uber assault and property damage case -- it's only gonna set him back a few hundred dollars, and he's avoiding jail time.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Hansen pled guilty to assault but the judge dismissed his property damage charge. He was given a deferred sentence of 12 months, and ordered to pay $343 in fines and fees.

We broke the story ... Sig allegedly spat on the driver last year in Seattle after the app canceled his ride, and the driver refused to take Sig and his fam the rest of the way with hard cash. He also allegedly kicked the car while exiting the vehicle. He was arrested shortly afterward.

Sig apologized for the incident, saying he made a "boneheaded move" and accepted responsibility for his actions.

There are other conditions attached to his sentence ... including staying away from the driver and his wife, and he had to undergo a substance abuse evaluation.